Why do people believe in conspiracy theories? A new study could have the answers

From the idea that the Covid-19 vaccine is actually a microchip in disguise (it isn’t) to claims that 5G caused the virus to emerge in the first place (it didn’t), the coronavirus pandemic has been the subject of multiple conspiracy theories since it first began – many of which have led to negative outcomes, both for those who believe them and society in general.

But what is it that makes people subscribe to these (frankly outlandish) narratives?

As Stylist’s Kayleigh Dray previously explained, one of the most commonly accepted explanations is that conspiracy theories provide a sense of comfort and safety to those who feel powerless against an unknown or unseen threat.