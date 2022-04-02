The government has announced that it will continue with plans to ban so-called conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales – but not for transgender people – having previously said it would scrap the ban entirely.

The government’s national LGBT survey in 2017 found that transgender people were twice as likely to have been offered conversion therapy than their gay and bisexual counterparts.

NHS England and other major psychological bodies in the UK have warned all forms of conversion therapy are “unethical and potentially harmful”.