The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is currently underway in Glasgow, bringing together world leaders to accelerate action towards the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Following the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday 31 October, where leaders of the world’s 20 major economies reportedly struggled to bridge differences over how to combat global warming, the conference will now last until 12 November as around 25,000 people, including senior officials, environment ministers and activists like Greta Thunberg attend the crucial conference.

Both China and Russia have failed to send physical representatives to the conference, which will be attended by US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly send a recorded video message, while Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a written statement to the conference yesterday.