COP27: this heartbreaking photo series lays bare the reality of life for women amid the Pakistan floods
To mark Gender Day at COP27, WaterAid has released an emotional new photo series highlighting how women and girls are being impacted by the floods in Pakistan.
As the COP27 summit in Egypt turns its focus today (14 November) to the gendered impacts of climate change, a devastating photo series by WaterAid and photographer Khaula Jamil has spotlighted the ongoing struggle of women and girls in the wake of the devastating floods that submerged one third of Pakistan earlier this year.
The result of unprecedented monsoon rains, the floods have destroyed buildings, bridges and roads, and impacted the lives of more than 33 million people – with the country’s southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh worst affected.
As the charity reports, stagnant water, unhygienic conditions, poor sanitation and a lack of access to medical facilities continue to batter the health of people in Pakistan, as they face urinary tract infections (UTIs), reproductive issues and other health complications.
Tahmina, a local nurse working with women and girls from camps in the city of Dadu, told WaterAid that most of the women she meets complain of abdominal cramps, excessive bleeding and unusual discharge.
“Unhygienic conditions, using of the same cloth for longer periods, holding urine for longer periods, using contaminated water for drinking and washing purposes, and lack of handwashing are contributing a lot to this. Due to trauma and anxiety, women are in shock,” she said.
“Miscarriages were at a peak during the initial days of the floods. I got to know one case of a stillbirth. I was told that the woman couldn’t get timely medical assistance during her labour pains and the child died before birth.”
Rubina was six months pregnant when she was forced to flee her home in the village of Bachal Laghari, Johi in Dadu. Three months on and full-term, the 32-year-old now lives with her husband and four daughters in a makeshift camp in the Flood Protection Bund in Johi city and fears for the health of her baby and children.
“Living in a tent is not a life that I saw for my child and I am not sure whether my child or I will be able to survive in such a critical situation,” she explained.
“I am aware that the stagnant water will take more than three months to be absorbed by the soil, so I just get goosebumps when I think of living here for the next four months. My family has lost everything, but we do not want to lose this baby.”
Rubina is one of the estimated 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas of Pakistan who are in need of maternal health services to ensure safe pregnancy and childbirth.
According to the latest report by Islamic Relief UK, the estimated population of people displaced as a result of the Pakistan floods is nearly five times the amount of people displaced because of the Ukraine war. Among these numbers, women have been among the worst impacted, being prevented from receiving humanitarian relief on the same scale as men and facing a rise in domestic violence and sexual abuse within unsafe camp conditions.
In light of the disproportional impact of climate change on women and girls, WaterAid is calling on world leaders to channel more money towards water, sanitation and hygiene projects so that those who are bearing the brunt of climate change can better cope with its impacts.
“I challenge world leaders to listen to the words of these women and girls in Pakistan who are on the climate change front line and do all they can to help them and the millions more like them across the globe,” said Raheema Panhwar, WaterAid’s provincial coordinator in Sindh.
You can donate to WaterAid Pakistan’s appeal here.
Images: Khaula Jamil