Rubina was six months pregnant when she was forced to flee her home in the village of Bachal Laghari, Johi in Dadu. Three months on and full-term, the 32-year-old now lives with her husband and four daughters in a makeshift camp in the Flood Protection Bund in Johi city and fears for the health of her baby and children.

“Living in a tent is not a life that I saw for my child and I am not sure whether my child or I will be able to survive in such a critical situation,” she explained.

“I am aware that the stagnant water will take more than three months to be absorbed by the soil, so I just get goosebumps when I think of living here for the next four months. My family has lost everything, but we do not want to lose this baby.”