On 30 September, PC Wayne Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. The court heard how he had used Covid-19 lockdown rules as an excuse to stop her as she walked home, flashing her his police badge before driving her to woodland, assaulting her and strangling her with his police belt.

Now, a Channel 4 Dispatches special report, Cops On Trial, which aired on 11 October, has further investigated how widespread the abuse of power and authority within the police really is.