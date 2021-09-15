In a Downing Street briefing on 14 September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the warning that coronavirus “is still out there” but vowed his new Covid winter plan “will give us the confidence” to avoid further lockdowns as we head into the colder months.

Currently, the government is reporting more Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospital admissions than this time last year, and had been urged by ministers to set out its plan for managing Covid-19 in England.