Updated on 2 November: It’s always one step forward, two steps back with Covid-19, isn’t it?

We’d just about come to terms with the fact that social gatherings of more than six people became illegal in September. Then, in an unscheduled public address over the weekend, Boris Johnson announced that we’re going into a second national lockdown.

The new coronavirus restrictions will be imposed from 12.01am on 5 November across the whole of England, explained the prime minister.

This means that pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship will close, but schools, colleges and universities can stay open. We’re urged to work from home, unless we cannot do so. And, of course, meeting indoors or in private gardens will no longer be allowed, although individuals can meet one other person from another household outside in a public place.