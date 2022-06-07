While the cost of living crisis affects everyone in the UK, new research commissioned by People Like Us, a non-profit created to celebrate diversity in the media and marketing industries, has shown that the resulting difficulties are hitting marginalised communities the hardest. Experts say the key factors driving up the cost of living in 2022 include rising inflation, tax increases and soaring energy bills.

“In these tough moments, it is really important not to let equity fall off the priority list,” says People Like Us founder Sheeraz Gulsher. Gulsher says that equity acknowledges that everyone’s circumstances are different and people need to be provided with the appropriate help to reach the same level of equality.