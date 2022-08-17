“I used to feel anxious about the cost of living crisis – now I just feel numb”

At first, I, like many people, felt incredibly anxious about the prospect of rising prices and no support. But as time has gone on and the sheer lack of control I feel over the situation has only become more prominent (thanks in part to the fact that no one in power seems interested in doing anything about it), I’ve found myself becoming more emotionally detached from the whole situation.

In short, I know things are bad, and I’m not sure what’s going to happen this winter – but despite this, I feel completely emotionally numb.

I was confronted by just how numb I’d become when I read the news this morning that the inflation rate in the UK reached 10.1% in July. Logically, I know this will likely have a massive impact on the price of my weekly supermarket shop – and I should be worrying about how on earth I’m going to afford it going forward. But instead of any worry or concern, I feel kind of flat – as if my body’s resigned itself to not caring for the time being.