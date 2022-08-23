The group warned the risk of ill-health linked to the energy crisis would come on top of what many expect to be one of the toughest winters on record because of the combination of flu, norovirus and Covid-19 outbreaks. Cold conditions are already linked to 10,000 deaths a year and can lead to a rise in respiratory conditions, as well as increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and falls in older people.

Over the past few years, excess winter mortality rates have spiked, with an estimated 63,000 deaths occurring in England and Wales in winter 2020 to 2021, 6.1 times higher than winter 2019 to 2020. While the growth was driven by Covid-19, there are very real concerns that the upcoming winter could be catastrophic for those forced to choose between heating and eating.

According to anti-poverty charity Turn2Us, 47% of its service users report being left with nothing to live on each week after paying for housing, council tax and utility bills. The same group also reported weekly food costs of £75, leaving many pushed into debt just to put meals on the table. This figure rose to £93 per week for families with children, with 49% reporting to have nothing left to live on each week.