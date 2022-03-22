While the Covid-19 pandemic shed light on existing inequalities, the cost-of-living crisis will reinforce them. Just as women bore the brunt of the pandemic, with the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report finding the gender gap grew by 36 years in just 12 months due to the Covid-19, the cost-of-living crisis is also skewed by gender.

According to the Women’s Equality Party, the cost-of-living crisis is a “gendered crisis” pushing low-income and single-parent households into poverty.

“Women make up the poorest half of the population and the majority of those in low-paid roles, so economic crises tend to hit women hardest,” Tabitha Morton, deputy leader of the Women’s Equality Party, told Stylist. “Add to that the fact that women spend more of their income on household bills and have fewer savings to fall back on, you can quickly see how the cost-of-living crisis is gendered.”

Single parents, of which 90% are women, will be particularly affected by the cost-of-living crisis. NEF analysis indicates that higher bills for single parents will consume 56% more disposable income compared to the average family. Plus, data from Spareroom indicates that, as rent growth reaches a 13-year high, over 85% of women are spending 30% or more of their income on rent, compared to 75% of men.