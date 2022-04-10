Period poverty: the cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating the problem across the UK
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The number of people unable to buy sanitary products is rising, according to new figures from the period poverty charity Bloody Good Period.
Period poverty has always been an issue in the UK, but the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating the problem, according to new figures from the charity Bloody Good Period.
The charity – which works to provide period products for those who can’t afford to buy them – has seen a 78% increase in demand for its services during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2020, rising from 7,452 period products to 13,284.
The figures, which were first reported in The Guardian, are a stark reminder of the widespread impact the crisis is having on people who bleed across the country.
Indeed, not only do people have less money to spend on essentials due to rising electricity and gas bills, but the price of period products themselves has also been rising due to inflation and supply chain issues, according to research by The Grocer.
That’s despite the end of the so-called ‘tampon tax’ – the 5% rate of VAT previously imposed on sanitary products – and the surge in period poverty triggered by the pandemic.
“The government committed to tacking period poverty in 2019, yet despite the issue being so much worse now due to the combined impact of the pandemic plus the current crisis, there is no meaningful commitment nor funding to provide essential period products for people who can’t afford them,” Emma Defoe, the operations and activism manager at Bloody Good Period, told The Guardian. “Instead, small charities like Bloody Good Period fill the gap.”
The surge in demand comes in the aftermath of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions, which also contributed to worsening rates of period poverty across the UK.
At the time, Bloody Good Period’s now incoming-CEO Rachel Grocott told Stylist about the mental health impact that period poverty can have on those affected.
“No one should have to worry about the products they need to deal with their period, and many of the people we’ve helped have reported increased stress as a result of being without period products,” she said. “These are essential items for anyone who menstruates, and we will carry on providing them to everyone who needs them.”
To find out more about the work of Bloody Good Period and donate to the cause, you can visit the website.
Image: Getty