Period poverty has always been an issue in the UK, but the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating the problem, according to new figures from the charity Bloody Good Period.

The charity – which works to provide period products for those who can’t afford to buy them – has seen a 78% increase in demand for its services during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2020, rising from 7,452 period products to 13,284.

The figures, which were first reported in The Guardian, are a stark reminder of the widespread impact the crisis is having on people who bleed across the country.