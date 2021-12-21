As Channel 4 took to Twitter to announce the news on Monday, some people took to social media to discredit the Stemettes CEO, suggesting that her appointment was because of her race and not her credentials.

“Something tells me there are politically progressive motivations behind Rachel Riley’s replacement,” one person tweeted, while another said: “That poor woman, must be awful knowing you didn’t get the job because of your intelligence alone but that the main driving factor was your skin colour.”

The idea that anytime a person of colour steps into a role that it is in part due to “diversity” is a toxic way to demean the efforts of people of colour and question how they get into positions of power and seniority – because surely we can’t be in these positions just because we’re that good right?

Anne-Marie was voted the most influential woman in IT in the UK in 2020, made history as the youngest ever graduate with a Master’s degree from Oxford at the age of 19 and passed A-Level computing aged just 11.