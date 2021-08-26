Covent Garden has long been home to a wealth of the capital’s culture, but now artist Chila Burman’s neon sculptures will be lighting up the iconic streets in a free to view large-scale installation.

Launching on 26 August, just in time to add into our bank holiday plans, the historic Market Building will be transformed into a giant neon wonderland, welcoming visitors with the message “Do you see words in rainbows” emblazoned in neon purple across the iconic entrance of the South Hall.