The World Health Organisation says the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”

The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is finally “in sight,” the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) director general has said.

Speaking during a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that weekly global deaths from the virus have reached their lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.

However, Dr Ghebreyesus warned that efforts to stop the spread of the virus must continue despite these encouraging signs.