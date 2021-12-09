Last night at 6pm, prime minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation in a Downing Street press conference announcing stronger ‘Plan B’ measures in England to help reduce the spread of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant amid rising cases.

Initial analysis suggests cases could be doubling every 2.5 to three days. Some 568 confirmed Omicron cases have so far been identified in the UK.

On the spread of the virus, the prime minister said “It has become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, explained: “We are now facing a viral variant that is rapidly progressing and measures need to be taken to slow that.”