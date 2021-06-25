Regular apps could be misused for stalking. “Even seemingly innocent apps could be used maliciously”, states the report. “For example, if someone has the login for your device locator app, then they can track your location too. Apps that backup media, text messages, and call logs can likewise save your location remotely through your cloud storage, so be sure to keep your backup access secure. Covert parental control apps can be used to monitor your device, and often are hidden or camouflaged behind a seemingly innocuous app name on a device.”

It’s important to always use strong passwords, as stalkerware often requires physical access to a device to be installed.

“Keep yourself and your devices safe by using strong password and multi-factor identification where available. Avoid sharing your password and ensure you regularly change it, especially if you are concerned about spying by someone who knows your passwords,” the experts advise.