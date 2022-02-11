Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police following a wake of scandals and the exposure of racist and sexist messages sent by serving officers.

The announcement comes after mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, put the police chief “on notice” following Operation Hotton, where police at Charing Cross Police Station were found to have sent sexist, racist and homophobic messages that included rape threats and jokes about domestic violence.

While the Met denounced the behaviour as “reprehensible,” it has since emerged that two of the officers investigated were promoted and nine remain within the force.