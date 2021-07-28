“I was on a train to London for work. I had a series of five images sent to me via Airdrop – weirdly, it was like they were telling a story. The first was a picture of someone getting on a train (like a CGI mock-up). It was followed by a topless photo of a guy with his face covered, then by a picture of his crotch. I received messages saying, ‘Want more?’. I declined them all.

“I was messaging my friend at the time, trying to figure out how to turn my Airdrop off (I didn’t even realise it was on and wasn’t aware I could manage it). In the meantime, I got another picture – a full on nude of his privates (a so-called ’dick pic’).