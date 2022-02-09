Cyberflashing is finally set to become a crime in England and Wales under new changes to the law announced this week.

The move – which will criminalise the act of using peer-to-peer wifi networks such as AirDrop to send unsolicited pictures of someone’s genitals – will see cyberflashing added to the Sexual Offences Act in a bid to reflect penalties for indecent exposure in public.

While it was initially believed that the act would be banned under the Online Safety Bill currently going through parliament, it has been reported that the government turned to the Sexual Offences Act – which is a smaller piece of legislation – over fears that the former bill will be delayed.