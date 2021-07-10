Anyone else 100% here for Daisy May Cooper’s straight-talking life advice?
Hollie Richardson
Fed up with bad bosses, disappointing dates and flaky friends? Daisy May Cooper just shared some strong words for you.
When Daisy May Cooper dishes out the life advice, we listen. Aside from being one of the funniest comedians out there, she also speaks a lot of sense. Take, for example, the time she reassured anyone who is navigating grief by talking honestly about her own experience. Or the moment she spoke on behalf of the nation by calling out Boris Johnson’s mixed messages during the pandemic last year.
And then there was the time she shared a lesson in persevering after a career rejection. Addressing the producer who once told her she couldn’t play Kerry in her own hit BBC Three show, This Country, along with “all you bastards” who “fucked me off in the past,” Cooper said: “I’ve got four Baftas now, and I’ve got my own book coming out.”
Cooper has continued this conversation about dealing with career rejection in another hilarious, relatable and empowering Instagram post that hits the nail on the head – and there are probably a lot of people out there right now who need to read her words.
“To all my gorgeous slags,” she wrote alongside a selfie of her drinking a gin-in-a-tin in the back of a taxi. “Just a reminder to keep living your best life, don’t put up with any shit from any cunt fucks, tell your boss to fuck off and that fuck boy to go wank himself off a cliff. Keep being your fabulous selves. Tag a bitch who needs to hear.”
She later added: “Drinking an M&S G&T in the back of a cab and I don’t give a fuck… You’re fucking better than this darylns.”
I mean, wow – it really is as simple as that, she’s 100% right. “Now this is the affirmation I need,” Katie Piper replied on behalf of so many of us.
We didn’t need another reason to love Cooper, but she just delivered it the unique and powerful way that we know and respect her for.
Images: Getty