Anyone else 100% here for Daisy May Cooper’s straight-talking life advice?

When Daisy May Cooper dishes out the life advice, we listen. Aside from being one of the funniest comedians out there, she also speaks a lot of sense. Take, for example, the time she reassured anyone who is navigating grief by talking honestly about her own experience. Or the moment she spoke on behalf of the nation by calling out Boris Johnson’s mixed messages during the pandemic last year.

And then there was the time she shared a lesson in persevering after a career rejection. Addressing the producer who once told her she couldn’t play Kerry in her own hit BBC Three show, This Country, along with “all you bastards” who “fucked me off in the past,” Cooper said: “I’ve got four Baftas now, and I’ve got my own book coming out.”