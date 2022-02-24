The internet has undoubtedly changed the way we date. Thanks to a wider pool of potential suitors, a third of relationships between 2015 and 2019 started online. However, the increase in people meeting via dating apps brings new dangers too, particularly for women.

Data from the National Crime Agency suggests that sexual offences linked to online dating have increased over the past four years, with 83% of victims being women.

Despite this, fewer than 16% of sexual assaults are actually reported to the police.

In BBC Three’s latest documentary, reporter Linda Adey investigates what happens when online dating goes wrong. Spurred by the BBC’s research that found 25% people using apps have reported sexual assault on a date, Dating’s Dangerous Secrets explores what happens when users try and report sexual assault to a dating app.