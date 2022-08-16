In a move that has been praised by disability campaigners, Mattel has released a new range of Barbie dolls that feature the iconic character with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs and in wheelchairs.

The new Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign, fronted by deaf actor Rose Ayling-Ellis, features a cast of diverse models who reflect the new line of dolls, which includes the first Ken doll with vitiligo.

While Mattel has previously been criticised for the lack of size and racial diversity in its toys, it has since made a profound effort to celebrate a much broader view of beauty. For this line of Barbie Fashionistas, Mattel worked with and consulted experts in their fields on the new dolls to accurately portray the hearing aids.