Warning: this article contains references to rape and sexual abuse which some readers may find triggering.

If you struggled to comprehend the details which came out of Wayne Couzens’ two-day sentencing at the Old Bailey last week, you’re nowhere near the only one.

Over the course of the highly publicised trial – which saw Couzens sentenced to a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard – it emerged that the then-Metropolitan police officer used his warrant card and police handcuffs to falsely ‘arrest’ Everard and get her into his hire car. He then drove her to Dover, where he raped and murdered the 33-year-old before disposing of her body.

While the violence of Couzens’ actions alone is horrifying enough, the fact that he used his position as a police officer to stop and kidnap Everard is especially chilling – and has led to many of us wondering how we can keep ourselves safe in the future.