Dame Deborah James, the broadcaster and cancer campaigner known as BowelBabe, has passed away at the age of 40.

Her family shared the news on Instagram in a post that has been liked over 730,000 times

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family,” her family wrote.