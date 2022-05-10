The post, which has been liked over 200,000 times, announced James’ Bowelbabe fund, which will raise money to fund clinical trials and research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

“I always knew there was one thing I always wanted to do before I died. I have always over the years raised as much awareness and money for the charities that are closest to me,” James wrote of the fundraiser.

In less than 24 hours, it has already surpassed over £1.2 million in donations, with many donors leaving messages thanking James for raising awareness of the condition.