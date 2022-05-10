Deborah James’ Bowelbabe fund raises over £1.2 million in just 24 hours following emotional goodbye message
Presenter Deborah James left an emotional goodbye message on social media as her active bowel cancer treatment was stopped, but her legacy will be the millions of pounds she has raised for research about the disease.
BBC presenter, podcaster and author Deborah James has announced that her active care for bowel cancer has stopped and she is receiving hospice-at-home care.
“My body just can’t continue anymore,” she said in a post on Instagram. “We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball. Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not able to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned.”
The post, which has been liked over 200,000 times, announced James’ Bowelbabe fund, which will raise money to fund clinical trials and research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.
“I always knew there was one thing I always wanted to do before I died. I have always over the years raised as much awareness and money for the charities that are closest to me,” James wrote of the fundraiser.
In less than 24 hours, it has already surpassed over £1.2 million in donations, with many donors leaving messages thanking James for raising awareness of the condition.
Thousands of friends and followers left messages of support under James’s goodbye post as she thanked them for playing a part in her journey.
“You changed so many people’s lives, you’ve spread so much joy and kindness. An ever lasting impact,” commented author and presenter Katie Piper.
“Deborah. You are honest, gracious, feisty and incredible. You are helping (and have helped) so many people by raising awareness of bowel cancer. You are an absolute legend. And that’s why there are so many people who love you,” added presenter Victoria Derbyshire.
James was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016 and kept her thousands of followers updated with candid accounts of her treatment.
As the co-host of BBC’s You, Me And The Big C, she shared an honest account of living with cancer, alongside blogger Lauren Mahon. The third host, author Rachael Bland, sadly passed away from breast cancer in 2018.
Donate to the Bowelbabe fund here.
Images: Getty