Derek Chauvin, the American police officer who killed George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020 has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. Chauvin has been awaiting sentencing since 20 April 2021, when a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The prison sentence is 10 years above the state guideline of 12 and a half years because the presiding judge, Judge Cahill, gave the prosecution permission to seek an increased prison sentence due to Chauvin’s “abuse of a position of trust and authority, and also the particular cruelty shown.”

Although he has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail, with good behaviour Derek Chauvin could be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the sentence, roughly 15 years. Judge Cahill has also allowed the 199 days Chauvin spent in custody pre-trial, to count towards his time served.