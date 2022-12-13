While not always for positive reasons, as Dictionary.com explains, 2022 will certainly be remembered in part for its impact on women, and for women’s impact on a changing world. And while the word itself is one of the oldest in the English language, dating back as earlier as the year 900, its definition has been debated at length in recent years.

“More than ever, we are all faced with questions about who gets to identify as a woman (or a man, or neither),” Dictionary.com says. “The policies that these questions inform transcend the importance of any dictionary definition – they directly impact people’s lives.”

It acknowledged that its entries for woman and “the inextricably linked word ‘female’ do [account] for the many facets of such terms – biological, personal and linguistic.” In fact, as it explicitly states: “The dictionary is not the last word on what defines a woman. The word belongs to each and every woman – however they define themselves.”