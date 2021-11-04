The government has agreed to amend the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) bill to protect rape victims from “intrusive and excessive” police requests for personal mobile phone data, in what is being called a “major breakthrough” for survivors.

Prompted by calls from the Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird QC, the changes will not only stop police officers from requesting mobile phone data unless they “reasonably believe” that information stored on the device could be useful to the line of enquiry, but will also make it illegal for police to place “undue pressure” on a victim to agree to their phone being searched – putting an end to the often-traumatic “digital strip searches” survivors are forced to undergo.