“Does the government really think we’re running out of money because we’re ignorant?”

Perhaps her comments were pitched as well-meaning practical solutions, but as they come hot on the heels of MPs saying that people simply need to learn to budget (courtesy of Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield) or to use the value ranges at the supermarket (George Eustice, the environment secretary), they have left many wondering whether the government thinks we’re running out of money because we’re ignorant.

Citizens Advice has pointed out that “the warning lights could not be flashing brighter” for the government, urging them to increase support for British households in difficulty. Meanwhile debt charities are calling on people who are struggling to seek help now rather than waiting until later in the year when bills are likely to increase still further.

Sophie*, 26, a supermarket assistant manager and barista from Nuneaton, says Maclean’s comments prove the government has no idea how those on the poverty line live. “I have two kids to look after and my energy bills went up 100% this year,” she tells Stylist. “I already picked up an extra job in a coffee shop to cover expenses. The fact she thinks we haven’t already thought of working more hours to help ourselves is ridiculous. I work an extra 10 hours on top [of a full-time job] and we’re still struggling to keep our heads above water.”

Sarah*, 41, a disability rights advocate from Bedford, says Maclean’s comments are even more out-of-touch with regard to those living with poverty and disability. “As someone living with disability, cost of living is higher anyway,” she says. “Many disabled people want to work more but it’s not realistic to do long hours, second or third jobs. No one should have to, anyway.”