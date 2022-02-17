New research indicates that more than one in four women have been victims of abuse by a male partner, though the true figure is likely to be even higher.

According to the medical journal The Lancet, around one in seven (13%) – equivalent to approximately 492 million women worldwide – has suffered violence at the hands of a partner within the past year.

Researchers from the World Health Organisation and other institutions analysed 366 studies, spanning 161 countries and areas, and representing 90% of the global population of women and girls.

The study found that 27% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse in their lifetime, with 24% of teenagers aged 15 to 19 estimated to have experienced intimate partner violence.