Domestic abuse: a new study estimates more than a quarter of women under 50 have experienced domestic violence by a male partner
The shocking findings on the extent of male violence against women are part of the largest study of its kind.
New research indicates that more than one in four women have been victims of abuse by a male partner, though the true figure is likely to be even higher.
According to the medical journal The Lancet, around one in seven (13%) – equivalent to approximately 492 million women worldwide – has suffered violence at the hands of a partner within the past year.
Researchers from the World Health Organisation and other institutions analysed 366 studies, spanning 161 countries and areas, and representing 90% of the global population of women and girls.
The study found that 27% of women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse in their lifetime, with 24% of teenagers aged 15 to 19 estimated to have experienced intimate partner violence.
A number of high-profile domestic violence allegations have continued to spotlight male violence against women.
Earlier this month, Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was released on bail pending further investigation after being arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and making threats to kill.
There was also widespread public outcry following the “lenient” sentencing of domestic violence victim Angel Lynn’s abusive ex-boyfriend, after she was left with life-altering brain injuries when she fell out of a van after he kidnapped her.
While campaigns to allow victims longer to report crimes and make it easier for domestic violence survivors to move away from their abusers are undoubtedly an important step, it is clear that a clear and comprehensive strategy is needed to tackle male violence against women.
Indeed, senior author of the research, Dr Claudia Garcia-Moreno, said progress made over the past 20 years was “grossly insufficient” to meet the international target for eliminating violence against women by 2030.
“Although this study took place before the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers are alarming and research has shown the pandemic exacerbated issues leading to intimate partner violence such as isolation, depression and anxiety, and alcohol use, as well as reducing access to support services,” Dr Garcia-Moreno commented.
“Preventing intimate partner violence from happening in the first place is vital and urgent.
“Governments, societies and communities need to take heed, invest more, and act with urgency to reduce violence against women, including by addressing it in post-Covid reconstruction efforts.”
In the UK, the domestic violence helpline is 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, contact Women’s Aid or Refuge for advice and support.
Images: Getty