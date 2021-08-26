Responding to the report’s findings, Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said in a statement: “This report confirms what survivors have long been telling us – that there remains a postcode lottery in how police forces are protecting women who are experiencing domestic abuse and other forms of male violence.”

“Far too often women tell us that the response they get from the police is inconsistent and fails to keep them safe. This is not good enough – survivors deserve much better.

The report shows yet again that the dramatic drop in the use of bail by police forces is having a serious impact on survivor safety. We are still awaiting the reforms that are urgently needed to protect survivors whilst investigations are ongoing.”