Domestic violence charities warn that the cost of living crisis is forcing victims to stay with abusive partners
The widespread price increases and rising inflation is forcing survivors of domestic abuse to balance the danger of living with their perpetrator and the struggle of managing alone.
As the cost of living crisis continues to affect the daily lives of millions across the country, new data from domestic violence charity Refuge has warned that rising costs are making it nearly impossible for many survivors to leave their abusive partners.
According Refuge’s frontline staff, the crisis is increasing barriers to leaving a perpetrator, with 68% saying that it was leading to survivors questioning whether they made the right decision to leave their perpetrator due to struggles to afford the basics.
Workers reported that many women have also returned to their abusive partners as they cannot afford to live alone or as a single parent.
Last week Hestia, a charity providing support to those fleeing domestic abuse in London and south-east England, reported a 30% increase in requests for accommodation in the first three months of 2022, with the situation expected to worsen as inflation rises.
This comes after domestic abuse charities and services reported a surge in calls from women experiencing violence and abuse during coronavirus lockdowns.
“The cost of living crisis is having a real and measurable impact on the women Refuge supports. We are deeply concerned about what it means for these women and their children, who are experiencing domestic abuse,” said CEO Ruth Davison.
“We have long been aware that lack of access to money can be a significant barrier to a woman’s ability to flee their abuser or seek specialist support. The degree to which our frontline staff are now hearing that women are balancing the danger of living with their perpetrator and the struggle of managing alone is staggering.”
“Sometimes I think, ‘Why did I call the police?’ because at least my son was being provided for and we had food. Now we have nothing,” says Rohana, who left an abusive partner with her son. “But I think at least we are safe and that’s worth a lot. But it’s very hard. I only eat one meal a day – everything goes on my son.”
The rising cost of food, electricity and household bills has meant that 75% of survivors needed to use food banks for essentials and 92% said it is pushing them further into debt.
“Hearing that other survivors are having to weigh up the risks to their personal safety staying with a perpetrator or facing potential poverty by leaving is devastating,” shares Amara*, a survivor of domestic abuse, who fled to a refuge with her young child.
“There are many questions that run through your mind when you think about leaving. Starting over and having to uproot your life in a completely new city is daunting, but I absolutely know this was the right decision for me.
“As a single parent, the cost of living crisis is having a big impact – everyday costs are rising and it’s a constant struggle to make my money work. I’m always anxious in case of unexpected expenses and the school holidays coming up mean more worries about how to afford to keep the cupboards full and keep my child entertained. It seems like there’s no end in sight to this crisis.”
Refuge is clear that no woman should feel she has no choice but to stay with an abusive partner – or even return to one – because she doesn’t have enough to cover her basic needs.
“As an immediate response to the cost of living crisis, Refuge is calling on the government to urgently reform the benefit system to help survivors bearing the weight of this crisis,” a spokesperson told Stylist.
Recent announcements that Universal Credit claimants will receive two payments totalling £650 over the summer and autumn are welcomed by the group, but it insists that grants alone will not alleviate the severe impacts the crisis is having on survivors.
