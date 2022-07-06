Last week Hestia, a charity providing support to those fleeing domestic abuse in London and south-east England, reported a 30% increase in requests for accommodation in the first three months of 2022, with the situation expected to worsen as inflation rises.

This comes after domestic abuse charities and services reported a surge in calls from women experiencing violence and abuse during coronavirus lockdowns.

“The cost of living crisis is having a real and measurable impact on the women Refuge supports. We are deeply concerned about what it means for these women and their children, who are experiencing domestic abuse,” said CEO Ruth Davison.

“We have long been aware that lack of access to money can be a significant barrier to a woman’s ability to flee their abuser or seek specialist support. The degree to which our frontline staff are now hearing that women are balancing the danger of living with their perpetrator and the struggle of managing alone is staggering.”