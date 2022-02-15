An important new government proposal will now make it easier for domestic violence survivors to move away from their abusers
New rules could make it easier for victims of domestic violence to safely live away from their abusers.
A new proposal from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will now make it easier for domestic abuse victims to move away from perpetrators and live safely.
The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 currently places a legal duty on local councils to fund support in safe accommodation for all victims and their families.
However, ministers are currently consulting on plans to scrap the so-called ‘local connection’ test, which can stop survivors from applying for social housing if they do not have a connection to a local area, which could potentially force them to live in the same community as their abuser.
The proposal will also consider changes to current rules that make it difficult for victims to remove their perpetrators from joint tenancies, which can mean victims either feel forced to stay in their home or are at risk of being made homeless by their abuser.
The department announced further funding for councils to help domestic abuse survivors and their children, which will ensure that safe accommodation spaces such as refuges and shelters can provide victims with vital support services including healthcare, social workers and benefits.
Interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and other specialist services will also be made available within grants to local councils, which will then be responsible for making decisions on how the funding is spent to benefit those in need.
Measures extending the length of time domestic abuse victims have to report a crime were also added to the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill in January, which will extend the timeframe for a charge to be brought against someone for common assault or battery from six months to two years.
The number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales in the year ending March 2021 increased by 6%, with the demand on domestic abuse helplines rising by 22%.
The safeguarding minister, Rachel Maclean, told The Guardian: “Home is not the safe place it should be for domestic abuse victims and their families. The extra support provided today will provide a vital lifeline for victims as they try to rebuild their lives positively while feeling supported and protected.”
Commenting on the consultation, Nicole Jacobs, the domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales, said: “It is vital that victims and survivors can access safe housing regardless of their tenure type. That means staying safely in their own home if they want to, as well as being able to access housing in a new area if they are no longer safe where they live.”
In the UK, the domestic violence helpline is 0808 2000 247. Alternatively, contact Women’s Aid or Refuge for advice and support.
