The proposal will also consider changes to current rules that make it difficult for victims to remove their perpetrators from joint tenancies, which can mean victims either feel forced to stay in their home or are at risk of being made homeless by their abuser.

The department announced further funding for councils to help domestic abuse survivors and their children, which will ensure that safe accommodation spaces such as refuges and shelters can provide victims with vital support services including healthcare, social workers and benefits.

Interpreters, immigration advice, drug or alcohol support and other specialist services will also be made available within grants to local councils, which will then be responsible for making decisions on how the funding is spent to benefit those in need.

Measures extending the length of time domestic abuse victims have to report a crime were also added to the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill in January, which will extend the timeframe for a charge to be brought against someone for common assault or battery from six months to two years.