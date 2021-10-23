Leading domestic violence campaigners have also spoken out in support of the decision.

Refuge CEO Ruth Davison said in a statement: “As Refuge we work with women every day who know just how hard it can be to report domestic abuse - they might not yet have fled their perpetrator, they may fear repercussions, or they might not yet have processed the assault they experienced. Couple that with trust in police being at an all-time low, means the conditions for survivors to come forward is incredibly challenging.

Refuge has campaigned along with Centre For Women’s Justice, Women’s Aid Federation of England, and survivor Erica Osakwe for this change. This amendment, when it comes into practice, will make an enormous difference to survivors of domestic abuse and will help offer much greater protection to women and girls.”

Campaigner and organiser Erica Osakwe also tweeted a statement about the victory: “After one year of campaigning, I’ve officially changed the law in England and Wales. You had six months to report common assault and now it has been extended to 24 months. To the survivors and to anyone who ever doubted themselves, this is for you,” she wrote.