Despite the UK for UNHCR’s long-standing relationship with Ukraine, more financial support is urgently needed – donations, the charity stresses, are vital.

Many collection points in Poland are filled with donations of clothes, food and supplies, but without financial help, the organisation cannot distribute them. “Right now, financial support is essential as it’s helping to get supplies already in the area out to the people who need it most – and quickly,” says Cheriavsky. “It also helps us to provide small emergency grants for the most vulnerable displaced people.”

Because of the rapidly developing refugee situation, more help is needed every day. “The response and solidarity from the British public so far has been phenomenal,” adds Cherniavsky. “As more and more civilians need support, more funds are urgently needed – if you are able to, please donate.”