How to donate to the UK for UNHCR emergency appeal to help over a million Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes
As millions of Ukrainian civilians are fleeing their homes seeking safety from Russian troops. Charity UK for UKHCR is urgently seeking donations.
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has led to an urgent and immediate refugee crisis. UK for UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency charity partner in the UK, is seeking donations to aid its efforts in providing protection, shelter, food, and legal and psychological support for those fleeing the country.
With Russian forces attacking civilian areas, over a million people have already fled Ukraine seeking safety in neighbouring countries, such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. The UN predicts that this may well become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century, with an estimated 4 million refugees likely to be in need of relief and protection in the coming weeks and months.
How to help the refugee crisis in Ukraine
Donate to UK for UNHCR’s Ukraine Emergency appeal today to support the ongoing relief effort.
UK for UNHCR is a reputable charity currently working to help refugees and people still in Ukraine. “Despite ongoing security challenges, relief is getting through,” says Emma Cherniavsky, chief executive of UK for UNHCR. “UNHCR has been working in Ukraine for more than 25 years, and has stocks of supplies for distribution wherever necessary and possible.”
Despite the UK for UNHCR’s long-standing relationship with Ukraine, more financial support is urgently needed – donations, the charity stresses, are vital.
Many collection points in Poland are filled with donations of clothes, food and supplies, but without financial help, the organisation cannot distribute them. “Right now, financial support is essential as it’s helping to get supplies already in the area out to the people who need it most – and quickly,” says Cheriavsky. “It also helps us to provide small emergency grants for the most vulnerable displaced people.”
Because of the rapidly developing refugee situation, more help is needed every day. “The response and solidarity from the British public so far has been phenomenal,” adds Cherniavsky. “As more and more civilians need support, more funds are urgently needed – if you are able to, please donate.”
What is the state of the refugee crisis in Ukraine?
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, targeting military bases and large cities.
The attacks have made many cities and large towns in Ukraine extremely dangerous for civilians. Numerous residential areas have already been targeted by bombs or transformed into battle grounds. On 3 March, Russian forces took control of Kherson, a major city in Ukraine. Other large cities are expected to fall in the days and weeks to come.
While many are taking shelter in underground train stations, almost a million people are known to have fled their homes seeking safety in neighbouring countries. And the number of people in need of support is growing rapidly. The EU expects the number of displaced Ukrainians is closer to 7 million.
Many people seeking refuge outside of Ukraine are facing queues of up to 60 hours at border crossings. Without support, many of these people may find themselves without the basic essentials, while others will need legal or physical support to cross safely out of Ukraine.
How UK for UNHCR is helping Ukrainian refugees
UK for UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency’s national charity partner for the UK and has a robust program to offer support. The charity aims to provide shelter, sanitation, food, water, health services, access to education and psychological support.
Their efforts in Ukraine include:
- Working with leaders of Ukrainian communities to assess humanitarian needs
- Identifying safe locations within Ukraine for people who have fled their homes
- Working with border authorities to help establish humane reception and transit centres for refugees as they arrive
- Distributing essential relief items, including sleeping bags, hygiene items and baby kits in Moldova
- Providing essential psychological support and legal advice services for Ukrainian refugees after their arrival in Poland and Romania
Donate to UK for UNHCR’s Ukraine Emergency appeal.
Donate to the UN’s Coordinated Emergency appeal.
Images: Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images, Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images.