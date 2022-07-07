At the moment, ‘upskirting’ – taking a sexually intrusive photograph up someone’s skirt without their permission – is illegal in the UK, as a result of a national campaign launched by Gina Martin after a man took a picture up her skirt at a music festival in 2017.

However, the latest recommendations from the Law Commission would extend voyeurism offences to cover the act of photographing a woman’s bra, cleavage or breasts.

It also wants the law to cover more modern forms of abuse that are currently not classed as offences. These include sharing altered intimate images of people without their permission, such as pornographic deepfakes, or installing equipment like hidden cameras to photograph or film someone against their will.