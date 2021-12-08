December 2020 was a bleak and difficult time for many of us. Covid-19 cases and deaths were then at an all-time high, frontline workers battled against winter pressures and we were just about to be told by the government to “unpack our bags” for Christmas, dashing the hopes of millions that we would finally be reunited with our loved ones after months of lockdown restrictions.

Therefore it’s understandable that as more details continue to emerge about an alleged Downing Street ‘Christmas party’ for government officials and Westminster journalists that was held on 18 December, going against lockdown rules, people are taking to Twitter to express the “pure rage and pain” the news has caused.

#DowningStreetParty has trended consistently since the alleged event last December was first reported on 30 November by the Daily Mirror, which claimed that despite last year’s official Downing Street Christmas party being canceled due to restrictions, staff held an unofficial gathering.

The event reportedly took place two days after London went into Tier 3 lockdown restrictions on 16 December, meaning people were not allowed to mix indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble. Under the rules, people were allowed to gather if it was reasonably necessary for work purposes, but that would not have included holding a party.

A source who attended later told the BBC that party games were played, food and drink were served, and the party went on past midnight. Reportedly around 30 people had been in attendance, with other staff joining later.

However, Boris Johnson is now facing accusations of lying after senior Number 10 officials were filmed joking about a party, including references to “cheese and wine”, the lack of social distancing and making the excuse it was a business meeting.