On the same day, culture secretary Oliver Dowden reminded the public at a press conference: “You can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place provided that you stay two metres apart.”

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson declined to comment in light of a continuing inquiry into potential breaches of lockdown in Downing Street, but did not deny that the Johnsons were present at the event.

Following the leaked email, the Met said it was “aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020” and said it had made contact with the Cabinet Office.

The force has previously said it was policy “not to investigate retrospective breaches of such regulations” after reports of at least five other alleged gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall in winter 2020, including a Christmas party, leaving do, quiz, Number 11 flat party and drinks at the Department for Education.

The party came five days after a 15 May 2020 “wine and pizza” party in the Downing Street garden and inside Number 10, reported by the Guardian, with staff drinking late into the evening.

After Number 10 insisted staff were working, the Guardian published a photograph of Boris and Carrie Johnson sitting with officials at a table with wine and cheese, with 15 other staff in the background.