The prime minister himself is understood to have attended the gathering along with Carrie Johnson, then his fiancee, and 30-40 staff members after it was advertised by his principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.

“Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!” read the email sent to over 100 people and seen by ITV News.

“It was clearly a breach of the rules,” one witness told The Financial Times. “People were drinking, sitting at tables in different groups. Boris and Carrie were there. There were about 40 people there – it was mainly Number 10 staff.”

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson declined to comment in light of a continuing inquiry into potential breaches of lockdown in Downing Street, but did not deny that the Johnsons were present at the event.

However, the news has understandably left many on social media reeling at the hypocrisy of a government that is facing multiple allegations of flouting lockdown rules while the public were being threatened with arrest for illegal socialising.

