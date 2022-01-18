Downing Street “partygate”: Boris Johnson’s ex-chief aide claims the PM lied to parliament about the lockdown-breaking garden party
Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings has accused him of “lying to Parliament” over the ongoing partygate scandal.
Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings has accused him of lying after Number 10 denied the prime minister was warned against allowing a “bring your own booze” party during the first lockdown in May 2020.
According to Cummings, who himself was embroiled in lockdown-breaking controversy in 2020, an email sent by “a very senior official” warned the “bring your own booze” event broke Covid rules, which, if true, would cast a dark shadow of doubt over the prime minister’s defence that he thought it was “a work event”.
In a blog post, Cummings wrote: “The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to Parliament about parties.
“Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened.”
Sky News reports that these allegations are indeed backed up by journalist Dominic Lawson, who wrote in the Sunday Times that a former Downing Street official told him at least two people had told the PM it was “a party” and should be cancelled.
It comes as allegations continue to emerge of government events, many involving alcohol, being held while the UK faced lockdown restrictions.
Some of the latest claims include that staff working for Priti Pratel ‘mingled’ and ‘drank prosecco’ at the Home Office during lockdown in March 2021 and Number 10 held “wine time Friday” throughout the pandemic to help Downing Street staff “let off steam”.
Stylist has contacted the Home Office and Downing Street for comment.
Six Tory MP’s have now publicly called for Johnson to resign in the wake of the allegations, with Tim Loughton saying that his resignation would be “the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end”.
Public protests across the UK have also been organised by activists groups including People Before Profit, calling for the prime minister’s resignation.
Sue Gray, the senior civil servant leading the inquiry into the evidence around several gatherings that may have broken coronavirus legislation, is expected to report her findings in the coming weeks.
Images: Getty