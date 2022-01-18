Boris Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings has accused him of lying after Number 10 denied the prime minister was warned against allowing a “bring your own booze” party during the first lockdown in May 2020.

According to Cummings, who himself was embroiled in lockdown-breaking controversy in 2020, an email sent by “a very senior official” warned the “bring your own booze” event broke Covid rules, which, if true, would cast a dark shadow of doubt over the prime minister’s defence that he thought it was “a work event”.