New research from cybersecurity service Kaspersky has revealed that 24% of Brits have shared nude or explicit material with people they have never even met, whilst a third have shared nude or explicit material with people they are dating or chatting to online.

It’s a worrying trend, considering nearly a fifth of people admit to sharing more nude or explicit material of themselves with people they are dating or chatting to since the pandemic started.

This increase has paved the way to the rising threat of doxing – the public exposure of personal data including intimate videos or images for malicious purposes, commonly known as revenge porn.