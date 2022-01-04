Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, herself became an iconic figure, heralded as the “next Steve Jobs” and garnering media attention as well as high-profile investors in her company. Her meteoric rise, and downfall, has been well-documented, first in viral true crime podcast The Dropout, and in two biopics, Bad Blood and The Dropout, where Holmes will be played by Jennifer Lawrence and Amanda Seyfried respectively.

While prosecutors claimed that she knowingly misled patients about the tests and vastly exaggerated the firm’s performance to financial backers, Holmes, testifying in her own defense during the trial, argued that the company’s failure did not necessarily mean she committed fraud.

She also pointed to Theranos CEO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a former boyfriend, who she alleges abused her and maintained a powerful influence over her actions, allegations that he has denied. Balwani faces a trial on similar fraud charges later this year.

Holmes, now 37, faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced in a separate hearing later this year.