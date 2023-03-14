5 standout innovations in the sustainability space

Sustainability is a buzzword we see a lot of, but do you ever really know what it means? The term is bandied around on so many products, from sweaters to socks, leaving us somewhat suspicious that some eco-friendly claims are little more than greenwashing.

Spanning across all industries, no matter if it’s fashion or food, our focus on protecting the planet should only be growing in importance. And, according to Deloitte, you don’t need to be caught up with all the latest news around cleantech, green finance or AI to care – because we, as consumers, are making everyday changes.

In a recent report, 75% of all those surveyed recycle or compost their household waste, 64% limit their consumption of single-use plastic and 53% repair an item rather than replace it, which are all stats that we like to see.