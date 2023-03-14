5 standout innovations in the sustainability space
From food to fragrance, these are a handful of options that give us hope.
Sustainability is a buzzword we see a lot of, but do you ever really know what it means? The term is bandied around on so many products, from sweaters to socks, leaving us somewhat suspicious that some eco-friendly claims are little more than greenwashing.
Spanning across all industries, no matter if it’s fashion or food, our focus on protecting the planet should only be growing in importance. And, according to Deloitte, you don’t need to be caught up with all the latest news around cleantech, green finance or AI to care – because we, as consumers, are making everyday changes.
In a recent report, 75% of all those surveyed recycle or compost their household waste, 64% limit their consumption of single-use plastic and 53% repair an item rather than replace it, which are all stats that we like to see.
But as 71% of us believe that the planet cannot be saved without the help of big businesses (according to Mintel), what is currently going on outside of our homes to help deviate from our destruction of the planet? Well, we couldn’t put it all into just one piece, but here are five innovations we’re particularly excited about. Big businesses, here’s hoping you’re reading.
VYLD
Founded in 2021, VYLD is the first tampon made of seaweed. Yes, you read that right. Under the careful guidance of Ines, a marine guide, and Melanie and Guoda, who trained in gender studies and material sciences, the underwater plant has been made into period products. And they’re completely biodegradable, bleach-free and are said to have a positive influence on the vaginal microbiome. After a successful crowdfunding stage, the brand is now entering its live testing time period, and we can’t wait to see what comes of it.
Polestar
Electric cars have been around for a while now, but Swedish brand Polestar has put its latest launch back on the map. With a charging time of just 28 minutes and a range of up to 394 miles, the Polestar 2 can go the distance, and it certainly looks chic. By 2030, the brand is aiming to produce a truly climate-neutral car without offsetting through tree-planting, which we’re particularly excited to see.
Visit Polestar.com or pop into the Polestar space in London for more information.
Mori
Walking around the supermarket can often make it seem like we’re no further forward with our steps towards a more sustainable future as piles of single-use plastic line the shelves. So Mori has certainly grabbed our attention. Using the protein in silk, the brand has created an invisible protective layer that keeps food fresher for longer, reducing food waste without the need for excess packaging. Genius.
Pangaia
For fashion fans, put Pangaia on your radar if it isn’t already. Partnering with Evrnu – the company making engineered fibres from discarded clothing – the brand has made a jean jacket entirely from clothing waste. The first denim jacket to be made with this technology, it can also be fully recycled at the end of its life, ready to be turned into something just as fabulous. Only 20 have been made so far, so you won’t be able to buy one just yet, but it is a whole new take on circular fashion, and we couldn’t be more excited.
Coty
We’d all like to think perfumes were made from sugar, spice and everything nice, but in reality, it’s a whole lot of science-backed ingredients that are often difficult to pronounce. And one key component falling into this category is ethanol. Looking for a more sustainable way to source the ingredient, key cosmetics brand Coty has found it by capturing carbon emitted by industrial activity, reducing the amount released into the atmosphere and repurposing it into perfume. Sustainable-focused success certainly sounds sweet.
Images: courtesy of brands