When Covid-19 hit, everything changed – both on a global and personal scale. I was one of the 240,000 people made redundant as a result of a pandemic caused directly by humans’ exploitation of nature. Suddenly, I had more time and more climate anxiety than ever.

So, I joined Extinction Rebellion. The easiest way to do so is by connecting with your local group through Facebook and WhatsApp. I attended a new members’ induction on Zoom, run by a young woman who explained that “we don’t care if you eat meat or if you show up to meetings with a single-use coffee cup” and underlined XR’s “no shaming” rhetoric that places emphasis on systemic change rather than individual responsibility. I confessed my preconceptions about XR, and watched as nine pairs of ‘silent jazz hands’ filled my screen. It’s British Sign Language for applause, adopted in meetings to ensure that noisy interruptions are kept to a minimum but allows the speaker to gauge a sense of agreement from fellow rebels. In other words, I wasn’t alone.

I discovered that being a member of XR means a thousand different things. At the most extreme end of the spectrum is arrest, turning the judicial system into a platform to draw attention and force change. What the media often fails to mention is that nobody is under any obligation to be arrested, and it’s something that XR trains you extensively for, should you volunteer. As a tactic, it’s hugely effective, but it also alienates BIPOC communities that already suffer disproportionate arrest rates and scares off those for whom a criminal record isn’t an option. Nor is it the only way to be a rebel. “Don’t think your bit isn’t important,” one member told me. “No matter how ‘small’ your job – some people get arrested, some make food, some turn up – it’s all equally important”.

Soon after the induction, my local group joined forces with Stop the Maangamizi Campaign and The Afrikan Emancipation Day Reparations March Committee, and my perception shifted further. They’d engaged with issues close to the Black community’s heart, and mobilised to amplify their voices.