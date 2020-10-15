Although we don’t know exactly what Christmas 2020 will look like just yet, one thing’s for sure: it’s going to be one to remember.

We may not know how many people we’ll be able to celebrate with just yet or whether we’ll be allowed to visit other people’s homes, but after the chaos of the last year, we’re more inclined than ever to indulge in the magic that is the festive season.

With that being said, however, there’s also a growing awareness of the impact this time of year tends to have on the environment. Alongside the sheer amount of waste that gets produced (in 2014, it was estimated that 4.2 million Christmas dinners were thrown away), there’s a less-noticeable festive favourite playing havoc with the climate: glitter.