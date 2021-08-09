How to engage with climate change in a productive and meaningful way

“Looking at climate change through a historical lens helps us to appreciate that, while we’re in a really bad position, the situation is maybe not as bad as we think it is,” Dr Bell tells Stylist. “We have been left a lot of opportunities by our ancestors – from all sorts of incredible technologies to the simple knowledge that climate change is happening in the first place – and we should feel grateful for that.”

While Dr Bell stresses it’s important to remember that things are bad, she also believes there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

“There’s always so much more of the world to save,” she says. “Climate change is not a pass or fail issue – much of the world is already pretty destroyed, but at the same time there’s so much of the world that is still vibrant and beautiful.”