“I understand why people feel a sense of climate doom and anxiety, especially young people, as it’s the world we’re going to be inheriting. I previously felt a lot of anxiety before I became a climate activist, and it’s pretty terrifying – I think if people didn’t feel anything in response to it, I think that wouldn’t be normal, rather than them being anxious.

“But I also think this doomism is hindering action. Doom pushes people into giving up and thinking there’s no hope or future, but we don’t get to give up right now – we’re at such a crucial point in history where we really need people to band together collectively.

“One of the things I did when I had those feelings of climate anxiety was try and educate myself a bit more about it and the solutions – what people are already doing and what’s really happening. I think the educational side of it is really important because it gives you a better grasp of everything but you also get to see what needs to be done, and that turns your thinking more towards the future.