If you’ve been keeping up with the news from the COP27 summit this week, you might have heard the word ‘climate reparations’ crop up in much of the coverage.

As world leaders gather in Egypt to discuss how to deal with the worsening climate crisis, the subject of “loss and damage” – which refers to the negative effects of climate change and how to address them – has appeared on the agenda for the first time in history.

While this covers a whole range of issues, one of the core remits of these discussions is establishing a fund to help provide “climate justice” or reparations to the vulnerable countries already struggling with the impacts of climate change.