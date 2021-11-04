From an agreement to end deforestation to protestors calling out corporate “greenwashing”, it’s safe to say a lot has happened at COP26. But no moment has resonated with people on social media quite like the incredible speech by Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti.

Taking to the stage at the World Leaders Summit opening ceremony on Monday, Wathuti urged leaders to “open [their] hearts” and take action to protect the people of sub-Saharan Africa from the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

“I have done a lot of soul-searching about what to say here today,” she began. “I have asked myself over and over what words might move you. And then I realised that making my four minutes count does not rest solely on me. My truth will only land if you have the grace to fully listen. My story will only move you if you can open up your hearts. I can urge you to act at the pace and scale necessary, but in the end, your will to act must come from within.”